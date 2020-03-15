Students transported 'like cattle' in Hyderabad, driver and school officials booked

After the image went viral, it was found that the vehicle already had eight traffic challans pending.

The Hyderabad traffic police registered a case against the headmaster of a school and an auto driver, after a photo showed a group of students being transported in a vehicle, in an unsafe manner.

The photo, which was widely shared on social media, was clicked by Agasthya Kantu, a city-based journalist, on March12 at around 4 pm.

"This speaks about safety of school children. A bunch of school children are been taken home from school in a carrier van and look at the pathetic situation of the small kids. The driver was very rash. This picture is near tadbund junction," he tweeted.

"School might have thought that they were cattle instead of children," one user commented, while another added, "This is just inhumane. Strong action required on the school."

According to the traffic police's e-challan website, the vehicle already has eight challans pending.

This included six challans for wrong and unauthorised parking in areas like Ghasmandi crossroads, RP road, KIMS Hospital on Minister Road and Patny crossroads.

After the matter was taken to the notice of higher authorities, the police registered a case against the driver as well as the management of the school.

"On enquiry, it came to know that the management of School i.e. Correspondent and Headmaster, allowed the driver and owner of Mahindra Maximo vehicle (AP10W3997) to transport school children from Oxford Grammar School in Bowenpally to Anna Nagar in Begumpet in a dangerous manner," the police said in a press note.

Following this, a case was registered with the Bowenpally police station against the school management and the driver, under Section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and Section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC, besides relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

In June last year, the traffic police, in coordination with Road Transport Authority (RTA) officials, cracked down on autos, vans and buses which transport students to school each day, and booked 521 cases for overcrowding. They had also conducted an awareness drive at the time.