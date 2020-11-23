Students, sportspersons can now travel by Chennaiâ€™s suburban trains

Women passengers other than essential services staff can also travel by the cityâ€™s suburban trains.

Students, women selling perishable items and sportspersons can now travel in Chennaiâ€™s suburban trains, as the Southern Railway reportedly added more categories of commuters to the list of essential travel services. Commuters under these categories can use the train services during all times of the day. Students and candidates who are attending examinations and interviews will also be allowed to travel after producing hall tickets and other documents.

The move comes just a day after the Southern Railway announced that women passengers other than essential services staff workers would be allowed to travel in Chennaiâ€™s suburban trains during non-peak hours between Monday and Saturday. Women passengers can avail the service from Monday to Saturday between 10.30 am and 4.30 pm, 7.30 pm and 12.00 am, and before 7 am. On Sundays, they are allowed to take suburbans throughout the day. Children upto the age of 12 are also allowed to travel with them during non-peak hours.