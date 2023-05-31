Student death in Kerala madrassa: Male friend arrested, study absolves madrassa

According to the fact-finding report, the teenager had been under stress and expressed her desire to discontinue her studies at the institution following the Eid vacation.

Hashim Khan, a male friend of the 17-year-old girl who was found dead in a madrassa in Kerala, has been apprehended by the Kerala police on Tuesday, May 30. The arrest comes under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. However, the police have clarified that Hashim Khan's arrest is unrelated to her death. The teenager, a resident of Beemapally in Thiruvananthapuram, was found dead in the bathroom of the madrassa she was attending on May 13.

In addition to the ongoing police investigation, the Kerala chapter of the Association for the Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), an NGO comprising advocates, social activists, and workers, has compiled an inquiry report on the girl's death. According to the APCR report, the teenager had been under stress and expressed her desire to discontinue her studies at the institution following the Eid vacation.

Some of her classmates informed the APCR that she had a negative encounter with a woman who came to the institution for religious studies, which greatly upset her. As a result, the girl and her best friend had made the decision to cease their studies in the upcoming academic year. However, the girl eventually returned to the institution after her mother persuaded her.

While the girl's mother acknowledged speaking with her daughter over the phone the day before her tragic death, she declined to disclose the contents of their conversation. However, she informed the APCR that she had contacted one of the teachers, referred to as Ustad, who reportedly spoke harshly to her. According to the girl's mother, the Ustad stated that if she had any complaints about the institution, she should have addressed them to him rather than involving her mother.

The APCR report indicates that although certain allegations were made against the institution, they were unable to substantiate the claims.

