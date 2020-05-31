Strong winds and rain lash Hyderabad, many areas waterlogged

IMD officials have attributed the sudden rains to the low-pressure area developing over the Arabian Sea.

Rains accompanied with gusty winds lashed the Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon, giving much-needed relief for the citizens in the middle of the summer season. For the past week, Hyderabad and other districts in the state were witnessing severe heatwave conditions.

However, on Sunday, there were sudden rains as predicted by the Indian Metrological Department (IMD). Several citizens took to Twitter to share pictures and videos of the rain from their homes.

In some parts of the city like Jeedimetla, hailstorms were also reported.

There were moderate rains in Hyderabad and in Hayatnagar, Abdullapurmet, Saroornagar, Serlingampally, Qutubullapur and other areas around the city. The highest rainfall in the state on Sunday was recorded at Hayatnagar with 61mm.

With the sudden rains, some of the low-lying areas were inundated and the Disaster Response Force (DRF) has been deployed to clear the water.

DRF teams clearing Treefalls and Water stagnations due to Heavy rains. Possibility of heavy rains continuing for the next one hour in the city. Dial 100 for emergency assistance. @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @bonthurammohan pic.twitter.com/6iseD52Cvb — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) May 31, 2020

Other districts of the state like Siddipet, Rangareddy, and Medchal have also received moderate rainfall.

Similar weather conditions with rain and thunderstorms are predicted for the next couple of days as well.

"The low-pressure area over south-east and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area persists. The trough from Chattisgarh to Lakshadweep area across Telangana, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists," IMD officials said.

In its weather warning, which has been extended till June 2, IMD stated, “Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with 30-40 KMPH is very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana. Heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Yadadri Buvanagiri, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagar Kurnool, Wanaparty, Jogulamba Gadwal of Telangana.”

The IMD also said that conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of south Arabian Sea, Maldives-­Comorin area, southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. Conditions are very likely to become favourable from June 1 for the onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala, the forecast said.