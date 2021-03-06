Strong female voices come together to support Oxfam India's gender equality campaign

Actor Richa Chaddha, rapper Sofia Ashraf and activist Jasmeen Patheja are backing 2021’s #WalkForHer challenge.

This year's ongoing Oxfam India’s Virtual Trailwalker Challenge is inviting participants to #WalkForHer and end gender-based discrimination. The campaign has not only attracted enthusiastic citizen participation but also the support of actor Richa Chaddha, rapper and writer Sofia Ashraf and Jasmeen Patheja, founder and facilitator of ‘Blank Noise'‑a community working to counter sexual and gender-based violence.

Every year, Oxfam India organises its Trailwalker challenge as a massive 'Walkathon for a Cause' to mobilise support for India's most vulnerable and marginalised communities. Last year, in the wake of the pandemic, the walkathon went virtual. The participants walked in solidarity with migrant workers and this year, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the virtual challenge will address gender-based inequities.

Sofia, known as the dynamic voice of social and environmental awareness, created a sensation with her 2015 video, 'Kodaikanal Won’t’. The video highlighted how mercury poisoning by an MNC was impacting public health and ecology and garnered over 4 million views. Having addressed the issue of social conditioning and moral policing of young women, Sofia says, "It is a privilege to be a part of a campaign that supports women in their quest for equality. In 2020, we saw women being hit the hardest by social, economic and gender disparity due to the pandemic. It is time to talk about these issues in a louder voice and synergise to create a movement that works towards righting the wrongs in an unequal society.”

Jasmeen Patheja is an artist in public service. Jasmeen initiated ‘Blank Noise’ as a student project in 2003, in response to the silence surrounding street harassment, in India and globally. Over the 18 years, she has worked with communities and innovated a wide range of public interventions to end gender-based violence and victim blame. Patheja builds testimonials of sexual violence, confronts fear narratives through public performative actions. She works to eradicate victim-blaming, build empathy and initiate healing. Patheja's practice rests on the power of collaborations and solidarity with communities, feminist allies and citizens. BBC listed her as one of the 12 artists changing the world in 2019. Having won various awards, Jasmeen is also a TED and Ashoka Fellow. “It’s on each of us, as individuals, members of institutions, be it at the family or workplace, to end violence against women. It’s on each of us as citizens of our country, to question the systems that justify and enable violence. I am calling in because change rests on each of us. It’s our collective responsibility. Violence against all women and girls can no longer be justified. I hope Oxfam India succeeds in its efforts towards bringing an end to this injustice,” says Jasmeen.

Last year, the walkathon addressed the needs of pandemic-hit migrant workers and this year’s walkathon #WalkForHer, is a tribute to women who have to fight pervasive gender inequality and always rise above their circumstances with their grit and determination and a little backing.

Oxfam India's Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Behar says, “Our trailwalkers are our biggest change ambassadors. But this year, role models like Richa, Sofia and Jasmeen have helped us reach even more people. Richa is well-known for her courageous professional choices and personal integrity, Sofia and Jasmeen are fearless and tirelessly working to bring about change. The three women speak their mind and never hold back from pointing out injustices. I would say, they have a lot in common with Oxfam. We too speak truth to power and stand up for the most marginalised to end discrimination. We need more such allies to promote gender equal spaces everywhere.”

To help Oxfam India to achieve their dream of a discrimination free India and to #WalkForHer in 2021’s Trailwalker Challenge, one can register here.

