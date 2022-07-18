Strong condemnation from Kerala Minister as students forced to remove bra for NEET

“The Kerala govt will make its displeasure regarding this incident known to the Union government,” the Minister said.

After women medical aspirants who took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) examination at a centre in Kerala’s Kollam district were forced to remove their bras before entering the exam hall, Kerala government said it will inform its displeasure to the union government over the issue.

Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu has strongly condemned the incident. “It is reprehensible that girl students who appeared for the NEET-UG exam in Kollam were made to remove their innerwear before entering the exam hall. It is learnt that this was done by people from the agency conducting the examination,” the Minister tweeted. She said that it was a huge mistake on the part of the agency, as this process had mentally impacted the students who wrote the exam.

“Such an act, carried out without even taking basic human rights into consideration, was completely irresponsible to say the least,” she said, and added, “The Kerala govt will make its displeasure regarding this incident known to the Union government. Will also request caution from the part of the government to avoid a recurrence of such incidents in the future.

Meanwhile Chadayamangalam police has started a probe based on the complaint filed by a parent. Police said that they have taken the statements of the parent and will file an FIR soon. Kerala State – Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The incident, which took place at the Mar Thoma Institute of Information Technology, Ayur, on Sunday, July 17, came to light after a student’s parent filed a complaint with the Superintendent of Police, Kollam Rural in this regard.

Authorities of the Mar Thoma Institute of Information Technology told TNM that none of their staff were involved in the frisking process. “There were two agencies assigned by the NTA for frisking and noting the biometric attendance. We have no clue what the rules on this are. It is the agency’s staff who check all this. In some cases, when the children came crying to us, asking permission to wear a shawl, we intervened and allowed them to do so,” an institute official said.