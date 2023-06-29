Stray dogs can pose a risk to public safety, Kerala child rights panel tells SC

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has filed an application in the Supreme Court, noting that it has received many complaints about the nuisance of stray dogs and the plight of children who have been fatally bitten by them and sought directions to curb the menace. The commission, in an intervention application filed through advocate Jaimon Andrews, submitted that stray dogs can pose a risk to public safety by attacking people or other animals.

â€œA confined facility or culling of stray dogs can reduce the risk of such incidents. Stray dogs can carry diseases that can be transmitted to humans, such as rabies. Confined facilities for stray dogs can help to control the spread of such disease. Stray dogs can cause a nuisance by barking and attacking people, damaging property, and creating a fear among the people, and especially children," said the application.

The statutory body has filed the application in a pending matter in the apex court. It said it has received many complaints about the nuisance of stray dogs and the plight of children who have been fatally bitten by them and it has also taken suo-motu cases on several such incidents.

â€œIt is pertinent to mention that 5,794 stray dogsâ€™ attacks were reported in 2019, 3,951 cases in 2020, 7,927 cases in 2021, 11,776 cases were reported in 2022, and 6,276 cases are reported up to 19th June, 2023. After the death of a child named Nihal, repeated attacks from stray dogs are being reported. Stray dogs do not have the lame nature of a faithful domesticated dog. These are just like vermin and when they gather their attacking nature will be shown and become dangerous," said the application.

The plea sought a direction to state authorities to captivate and euthanise suspected rabid dogs and extremely dangerous dogs in such permissible mode, and also a direction to state authorities to take strict actions against irresponsible abandonment.

The plea contended that although the local administration systems and the state government have formulated many schemes, none of them have been able to find a complete solution to these problems. â€œAs part of the stray dog nuisance prevention plans, sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccinations shall be carried out. However, even after sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination, they are left in the street and since they do not have proper arrangements for food and shelter, they become a threat and nightmare to children and the common people. It is essential for the safety of children and public welfare that all stray dogs shall be caught and kept in a safe place," said the application.

The commission said that due to various reasons, the incidents of dog bites are increasing and causing serious threat to life of children in Kerala.

â€œThere are large numbers of dog bite incidents reported across the state, especially against children and by considering the emergent situation, the applicant is praying for intervention in the above captioned matter for the protection of the life and liberty of the children across the state, being the custodian of the rights of the children as envisaged by the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005," said the application.