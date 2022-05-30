Stray dog run over by car in Bengaluru, cops to probe if it was deliberate

The police are verifying CCTV footage from the neighbourhood to gather clues about the accused driver.

Bengaluru police have launched a manhunt for the driver of a car who ran his vehicle over a stray dog. A video of the incident, which took place on May 27, emerged on Monday, May 30, in which the dog could be seen sleeping by the roadside when the SUV ran over it. A complaint has been filed against the driver of the car with the Jayanagar police. The police have registered a case under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police are verifying CCTV footage of the area to gather clues about the accused driver. CCTV footage of the incident showed the car running over the dog. The dog can be seen getting up immediately and moving away from the spot, before collapsing and appearing to have a seizure. It is unclear from the video if the dog was run over on purpose, and police are yet to nab the person driving the car and ascertain if the act was deliberate.

The incident happened near Jayanagar 9th Block on Friday morning, according to the Times of India. The police are reportedly trying to identify the car based on CCTV footage. A case has been registered against an unknown person based on a complaint from a person who runs a milk booth in the neighbourhood and had been taking care of the dog which died immediately after the accident, according to ToI.

In February this year, a 23-year-old named Adhi who reportedly belongs to a political family ran his Audi over a street dog in Bengaluru. The CCTV footage of the incident had gone viral on social media, triggering public outrage. The police arrested Adhi, and he was later released on bail on a bond of Rs 10 lakh. Hundreds of animal lovers had participated in the funeral of Lara, the street dog who had come under the wheels of the car and died.

