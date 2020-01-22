In a bizarre incident, a stray dog in Hyderabad attacked over 30 people in the city's Ameerpet area on Tuesday, injuring around 15 people including children.

According to reports, the incident took place in the afternoon at around 1.30 pm, when one stray dog, suspected to be rabid, began attacking passersby near B S Maqtha and continued to do so along the stretch leading to Satyam Theatre. It also attacked and bit other dogs, which in turn turned aggressive with passersby.

The dog also reportedly attacked children who were returning from school.

Locals immediately alerted the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), but before officials could reach the spot, locals had beaten the dog suspected to be rabid, to death. Locals were also reported to have pelted stones at the dog.

GHMC officials told reporters that the dog's body was frothing at the mouth when they found it, suggesting that it was rabid. Samples were taken and sent for testing. An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday.

Those injured were rushed to different hospitals including Yashoda Hospital, Wellness Hospital, Challa Nursing Home besides the Institute of Preventive Medicine in Narayanguda, where doctors administered rabies vaccines and suggested further treatment where necessary, reports added.

Children's rights activists took note of the incident and demanded that the GHMC take proper steps to prevent a recurrence.

In a statement, Achyuta Rao of the Balala Hakkula Sangham (BHS) said, "We have appealed several times to the GHMC to sterilise stray dogs as children are becoming victims of dog bites. The GHMC's negligence resulted in a threat to the life of children."

"Action must be taken against the municipal officials responsible and the victims of the dog bites must be given compensation," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the GHMC officials picked up a few other dogs in the area and shifted them to a shelter.

