Stray dog census in Bengaluru to begin from July 1

A total of 100 trained staff members, with half belonging to the BBMP and the other half to the state Animal Husbandry Department, will be responsible for carrying out the census.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will conduct a census of stray dogs within the city from July 1 to July 15. In the previous census, conducted in 2019, approximately three lakh street dogs were identified. The current census aims to provide the BBMP with insights into the effectiveness of its vaccination and sterilisation initiatives in controlling the dog population.

Joint Director of the Animal Husbandry Department KP Ravi Kumar told the Times of India that this initiative would play a crucial role in strategizing Animal Birth Control (ABC) and Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) programmes. He also noted that apart from preventing rabies in dogs, the vaccines used would address nine other diseases common among dogs. A total of 100 trained staff members, half of who belong to the BBMP and the other half to the state Animal Husbandry Department, will be responsible for carrying out the census.

The census will be conducted during the early morning hours when the dogs are idle. Volunteers will cover a distance of 5 km each day as part of the process. According to a report by the Deccan Herald, the Animal Husbandry Department will initiate a pilot project to keep track of the dogs after the census. The project involves implanting microchips in 100 dogs. These microchips will store important details such as the dog's vaccination and sterilisation records. The microchips will be attached to the dogs' necks and the information can be accessed by scanning it.