Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown engaged to Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi

The 19-year-old Stranger Things star has been dating Jake Bongiovi (20) for about two-and-a-half years now and they frequently share aspects of their relationship on social media.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, musician Jon Bon Jovi's son, she has revealed on social media. The 19-year-old Stranger Things star has been dating Jake Bongiovi, who is also an actor, for two-and-a-half years now and they frequently share aspects of their relationship with their followers, reported mirror.co.uk. Jake, who is 20, proposed to the teen actor, and the couple is now engaged.

Sharing the news, Millie took to Instagram to share a snap of the pair on what appeared to be a beach as she looked emotional after the engagement. "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," Millie captioned her post, with a photograph of Jake wrapping his arms around his fiancee while she placed her hands on his arm.

Her diamond ring was visible in the photo. Millie's friends and fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple, with singer Hrvy writing: "Wooooo." "Congrats guys!" said actor Hannah Dodd.

Former The Only Way is Essex star Jess Wright exclaimed: "Ommmmggggg congratulations!!!!!!!!! @milliebobbybrown this is amazing. So so happy for you darling." Jake also took to his Instagram page to share a string of snaps of the happy couple as he wrote: "Forever."

Some fans, however, appeared confused as Millie was seen sporting a white dress leading some to believe they had already tied the knot.

Jake and Millie met via Instagram and struck up a friendship before it turned into a romance. She said: "We met on Instagram. And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?" The couple went public with their relationship in June 2021 as she shared an image of Jake kissing her cheek, noting that they were "Instagram official".