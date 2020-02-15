'Stop Jagan's 3-capital plan in larger public interest': TDP MP writes to PM Modi

Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar described Jagan's move to have three capitals as "illogical and ill-considered" and said it would lead to serious implications.

TDP parliamentarian Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop "in the larger public interest" Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy's move to have three state capitals and dissolve the Legislative Council.

In a letter to Modi, Kumar said Jagan's decision to have three capitals -- at Amaravati (legislative capital), Visakhapatnam (executive capital) and Kurnool (judicial capital) -- would bring "undesirable consequences" in the country.

He alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government was not allowing the Legislative Council chairman to discharge his constitutional functions and sought for formulation of a national policy on legislative councils.

"In view of the undesirable consequences for the country of the move for multiple capitals by the AP government and issues involved in the matter of dissolution of AP legislative council, I appeal to your good self to have the matters examined in detail and do the needful to prevent the same in the larger public interest," the Rajya Sabha member said in his letter.

He also alleged that the chief minister and the AP government were "insensitive" to the series of silent and peaceful protests being held by the residents of Amaravati region for the past two months against the three-capital plan.

The opposition TDP, which has a majority in the Legislative Council, had blocked the YSRCP government's three-capital move, following which the Assembly passed a resolution to abolish the Upper House of the state Legislature.

The letter by the TDP MP comes two days after Jagan met Modi in New Delhi, where the Chief Minister had raised the three-capital move and the abolition of the Council and sought the Centre's help to go ahead with his plan.

