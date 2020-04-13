Stop installation of disinfection tunnels, they are harmful: Kerala science body

It is very dangerous to use such disinfectants on the human body, the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP) said.

Coronavirus Science

The disinfection tunnels and chambers being put up across institutions and markets as a means to curb the spread of infection in times of COVID-19 have no scientific backing, noted the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP), a prominent science body in the state.

Two of these have been put up in Thrissur alone. Minister AC Moideen inaugurated one at the Mulankunnathukavu Government Medical College.

However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday that such disinfection tunnels are unscientific and should be avoided.

The KSSP released a note saying that these tunnels could create a wrong idea about the COVID-19 precautions among the public.

"It creates an impression that the people going through the tunnel sprayed with sodium hypochlorite fumes will be germ-free. Countries including India follow the disinfection measures suggested by the World Health Organisation and American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). They do not say that sodium hypochlorite or hydrogen peroxide can be used for fumigation," the note says.

The hypochlorite solution is used for cleaning floors, tables and other furniture in hospitals. But it is not tried as a fumigant in labs handling virus or operation theatres.

"It cannot be concluded that the virus entrapped in your palms and responsible for the disease spread could be destroyed in this manner. You will have to clean your hands using a sanitiser or soap and water. The real danger is in the virus present in the lung tubes. You will need to wear masks to prevent it from spreading to others. Tunnels do not work," the note says.

With the wrong idea that they have become safe after going through the tunnel, people may begin to interact closely with others without taking precaution, the KSSP warns.

The note further says: “Any chemical needs a certain amount of time to fight down the virus. The tunnels are not equipped to destroy the virus present even on surfaces. On the other hand, chemicals used in tunnels such as hydrogen peroxide and chlorine may create allergy to skin and eyes. If these enter your lungs in large amounts, it may lead to pneumonia, pulmonary edema, ARDS and other diseases.”

If coronavirus-infected persons pass through the tunnel, it can worsen their condition. It is very dangerous to use such disinfectants on the human body, the KSSP note adds.

The KSSP had asked that the government should give instructions to stop the installations of such tunnels.

