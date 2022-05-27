Stop illegal online screening of Vikram, Madras HC orders

The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered 29 Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to stop the unauthorised screening of Vikram through 1300 piracy sites.

The Madras High Court on Thursday, May 26, ordered 29 Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to stop the unauthorised screening of Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Vikram through 1300 piracy sites. Vikram is slated for theatrical release on June 3. An affidavit filed by R Murali Krishnan of Raaj Kamal Films International — Kamal Haasan’s home banner bankrolling the film — stated that the applicant was concerned about the 1308 websites having the potential to upload or enable third parties to copy, reproduce, distribute, or display the film through the 29 ISPs, which amounts to infringement of the applicant’s copyright.

“Such an act would cause serious loss and damage to the business of the applicant and would also render a death blow to the commercial viability and business prospects of the said film,” the affidavit said.The order was passed by Justice C Saravanan on Thursday. Helmed by Lokesh Kangaraj, Vikram, the much-anticipated film also stars actor Lokesh Kangaraj in the lead.

The film was cleared with a U/A certificate by the Censor Board earlier this week. Kamal Haasan had announced at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 that the movie will be in Non-Fungible Token (NFT) form and is on the Metaverse platform.

On May 26, Kamal Haasan had commented on the controversy over link language while promoting the film Vikram. “We should be proud that we have people speaking different languages but communicating with each other in English. There's nothing wrong with it. The British robbed us of many things, but they left us something which we can encash now." He added, "Why are we making it our weakness? We have so many languages and we have learned to live with them. We have so many cuisines. Our diversity is our strength. We should be proud of it rather than being ashamed of it."

