Stop DMK from making statements on Jayalalithaa’s death: AIADMK moves EC

The AIADMK has also urged the EC to file contempt of court case against DMK leaders if they continue to make statements on the late Chief Minister's death.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

The AIADMK has approached the Election Commission seeking a direction to DMK president MK Stalin and Udayanidhi Stalin to refrain them from making statements about late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death during their election campaigns. Chief Ministerial faces of AIADMK and DMK, Edappadi Palaniswami and MK Stalin, have been engaged in a war of words over the cause of the demise of Jayalalithaa.

In the complaint copy against Stalin and Udayanidhi, AIADMK has asked that the DMK leaders be refrained from talking about Jayalalithaa’s death as the Aarumugasamy commission is probing the matter. The AIADMK has also urged the EC to file contempt of court case against them if they continue to do so.

The AIADMK has alleged that Stalin and Udhaynidhi’s speeches regarding Jayalalithaa’s death were defamatory and against the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The complaint has cited Udhaynidhi’s speech on March 19 at Dharmapuri saying that it will affect the ongoing enquiry of the Aarumugasamy commission. It also refers to Stalin’s speech on March 20 and has alleged that it defamed the legal body which is probing Jayalalithaa’s demise. It adds that Stalin is tarnishing the commission headed by a former High Court judge with his statement that “the Commission is useless. They have been probing for four years”.

Incidentally, EPS also has been reigniting controversy surrounding Jayalalithaa’s death. During the release of the AIADMK manifesto on Sunday, EPS had said that despite the courts acquitting her in the disproportionate assets case, DMK led by Karunanidhi and Stalin approached the higher courts, causing her much stress. He also added that the DMK was the reason that she could not get adequate treatment for her illness, resulting in her demise.

Stalin had hit back at EPS questioning why then did the CM not initiate action against him when he was in power for four years.