In the recent Kerala Budget, Finance Minister KN Balagopal announced that Rs 2 crore each has been earmarked to construct memorials for KR Gouri Amma and R Balakrishna Pillai.

KK Rema, MLA from Vadakara, has criticised the Kerala government for allocating Rs 2 crore each to build memorials for late politicians KR Gouri Amma and R Balakrishna Pillai. She said in a Facebook post on June 12, Saturday, that the government should stop building memorials using money from the state’s exchequer.

It was during the recent Kerala Budget, that the Finance Minister KN Balagopal had announced that an amount of Rs 2 crore each has been earmarked to construct memorials for KR Gouri Amma and R Balakrishna Pillai. “It is when the state is going through an unparalleled financial crisis that crores of money (four crore) has been included in the state’s budget for constructing memorials. This inappropriate decision at a time when the state is going through a severe crisis, will be like disrespecting the people to who the government meant to pay respects by building memorials. The state should stop the practise of making memorials and statues for political and social leaders by spending crores from the public exchequer,” wrote KK Rema.

She also stated that the government should think carefully about how it spends money from the exchequer, considering even financially poor people donate money to it. Recently, KK Rema raised this point in the state Assembly as well.

KR Gouri Amma, one of the most revered leaders in Kerala, started her political career with the Communist Party in 1948. A pioneer in many ways, her career stands unparalleled in the history of the state’s political scene. After being ousted from CPI(M) in 1994, she formed Janathipathya Samrakshana Samithi. She died on May 11 at the age of 102. R Balakrishna Pillai, a senior politician, and leader of the Kerala Congress (B) passed away at the age of 86 on May 3.

Meanwhile, there was criticism and questions raised on social media as to why a memorial was being built for Balakrishna Pillai, considering he had faced corruption charges and had brought a Rs 2 crore loss to the Kerala State Electricity Board, while he was Power Minister (1980-87). This was done by giving the contract for the construction of a tunnel in the Idamalayar hydroelectric project at very high rates. He was jailed in 2011 and was imprisoned for 87 days before being released.

It is to be noted that the state government in the Kerala Budget had also announced a Rs 20,000 crore package for COVID-19 management in the state. As per the decision of the government, Rs 2,800 crore will be utilised for health emergency situations, while Rs 8,900 crore will be directly disbursed to people who have lost their livelihood in the state due to the pandemic. And Rs 8,300 crore will be used as interest subsidy for loans provided for economic rejuvenation.

