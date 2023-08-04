Stone pelting at TDP chief Naidu’s rally, several including policemen injured

On Friday, August 4, violence broke out in Punganur, Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh, ahead of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief Chandrababu Naidu's Yudha Bheri program. Visuals that surfaced online depicted TDP activists and police personnel severely injured during the clashes.

According to reporters on ground, the tension escalated when a large crowd gathered for Naidu's meeting at the Punganur by-pass circle and got into an altercation with the deployed police personnel. Unidentified individuals in the crowd pelted stones and bricks at the police, leading to further violence and injuries.

Prior to his arrival, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders in the constituency staged a rally in protest against Naidu's visit, waving black flags and raising slogans.

Videos of the incident revealed vehicles being vandalised and set on fire. The police charged batons at the crowd carrying TDP flags, as they attempted to break through the barricades. Suddenly, stones were pelted at the police forcing them to retreat. Stone pelting took place once again after Chandrababu arrived at the venue.

Eyewitnesses reported that miscreants had access to stones and bricks due to ongoing renovation works of a Krishnadevaraya statue close to the meeting venue.

TDP spokesperson Ramesh Aluri alleged that the police were biased, picking a fight with TDP karyakarthas while letting go of YSRCP workers. He claimed that around 15-20 Telugu Desam Party karyakarthas, including TDP MPTC member Devender, were injured during the violence.

“Naidu was on his way to Puthalapattu for a road show and meeting. Even before his arrival, the situation was tense at Punganur by-pass. YSRCP workers were let go but the police picked up a fight with TDP karyakarthas. We informed the police but there was no response and we suffered stone pelting,” he added.

Chandrababu Naidu expressed his dissatisfaction with the violence orchestrated by YSRCP workers in recent days and accused AP Mines and Geology Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and the police of being responsible. He called for an enquiry and suspensions of those involved.

“Peddireddy’s associates who partook in the clash today, primarily from Rayalaseema are the ones who have contracts for Gandikota-Chitravathi lift irrigation scheme’s Phase 2 and other projects amounting to Rs Rs 8,700 crores. In reality, CM Jagan is granting contracts to Peddireddy’s company at the cost of denying Rayalaseema its water needs. This attack on TDP was because the truth was coming out,” he alleged.

Superintendent of Police Rishanth Reddy refuted the allegations, stating that the violence was orchestrated, and the crowd gathered unnecessarily. He reported that 13 police staff were severely injured, 50 were mildly injured, and two police vehicles were set ablaze.

"The incident appears to be premeditated and planned. The violence occurred in Punganur town, even though the TDP rally was scheduled to take place via a bypass road. There seems to be no valid reason for the crowd to gather in the town where the police were already deployed. It seems like the crowd intentionally assembled there to instigate violence.

“The troublemakers allegedly used stones from a nearby construction site to attack the police. They also wielded sticks and beer bottles during the altercation. The attacks occurred in three waves, resulting in 13 police staff being severely injured and 50 others sustaining minor injuries. Additionally, two police vehicles were set on fire. The entire incident has been captured on video, and we are committed to identifying the culprits and taking appropriate action against them," the SP said.

Following the violence at Punganur, YSRCP leaders condemned the attack on police and called for district bandh on Saturday, August 5.