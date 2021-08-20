Still havenâ€™t placed your Onam Sadhya order in Chennai? A list for you

A list of places in Chennai that are providing curated Onam Sadhya meals for take-away, home delivery and dine-in.

Itâ€™s festive season in Kerala, but Onam cannot be Onam without a lavish Onam sadhya spread. However, with the pandemic still forcing people to remain indoors, many restaurants in Chennai are offering take-away sadhyas, so that people can still have a delicious meal at home to mark the occasion. Hereâ€™s a list of places in Chennai that are providing curated Onam sadhya meals for take-away, home delivery and dine-in:

Kappa Chakka Kandhari

This restaurantâ€™s Chennai branch is giving out a â€˜Feast in a Boxâ€™ to customers who wish to enjoy a nice sadyha within the safety and comfort of their homes. Their sadya offers twenty-six traditional vegetarian delicacies and one box is sufficient to serve five people. Whatâ€™s more, they are also offering a special payasam menu! Different types of payasam are available for take-away packs â€” you can take home one litre (Rs. 650 + taxes) or 500 ml (Rs. 350 + taxes) on August 20 and 21, 2021. Click here to order or call them at +91 9858591010.

Savya Rasa

Savya Rasa in Chennai has curated around 30 dishes, full of colours, flavours and textures, to include in their online Onam sadhya menu. The Ona Sadhya at the restaurant is available from August 20 to August 22. You can send a direct message to the restaurant on Instagram to book your orders. A single box that serves two is priced at Rs 1,998.

Premâ€™s graama bhojanam

The sadhya consists of 20 mouthwatering dishes- from the Navara rice to paal ada pradhaman. A single meal costs Rs 275. Only dine-in is available for August 21 between 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Call 9840062772 to pre-book.

Malgudi at Savera

The Onam sadhya has 26 different dishes including avail, olan, and two types and payasam - paal ada and paruppu pradhaman. Dine in for lunch only is Rs 1050+, and Rs 1145 for takeaway. Call 044-28114700 to pre-book.

Sharavanaâ€™s Kitchen

With specialities like ulli theeyal, beetroot pachadi and ada pradhaman, this 20-dish spread also includes the traditional red rice. The meal costs Rs 399 and includes free delivery for a 5km radius from Egmore. But hurry, pre-bookings available only until 5 pm on Friday, August 20.

That Mallu Joint

This Kerala speciality restaurant in Chennai is offering Onam Sadhya boxes at Rs 550 on August 21. While the restaurant is also open for dine-in, you can call them at +91 9176741305 to pre-book your meal.

Gossip Bistro

Gossip Bistro has arranged a scrumptious Onam special spread for dine-in services at its Kanathur branch. While the restaurant has been serving Onam delicacies from August 19, the restaurant has announced an extravagant spread on August 21. The spread will contain a variety of dishes, from sambaram (moru vellam) to paal ada pradhaman to the regulars avial, kaalan, olan, pacha manga chammandhi. They also have some non-vegetarian favourites. For reservations, contact 9940244569 or 8956555616.