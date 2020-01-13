STEM jobs in India see 44% increase between 2016-2019: Indeed study

Indeed data reveals that Delhi is leading the way for STEM jobs with 31% of overall postings among metros, followed by Mumbai (21%).

Atom Employment

Data from job site Indeed reveals that STEM-related (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) job roles in India are among the most promising for job seekers, as these job openings have seen consistent growth in the past three years (November 2016 to November 2019). STEM job postings have increased by an overall 44% during this period. In the last year (November 2018 to November 2019), postings for STEM roles saw an increase of 5%.

While the overall job searches for these roles decreased by 14% in the past three years (November 2016 to November 2019), the last year (November 2018 to November 2019) saw job seeker interest in STEM jobs witness an increase of 4%.

Delhi, Mumbai hubs for STEM jobs among metros; Developers in demand

Indeed data reveals that Delhi is leading the way for STEM jobs with 31% of overall postings among metros, followed by Mumbai (21%), Bengaluru (14%), Pune (12%), Hyderabad (12%) and Chennai (10%). However, in terms of regions, the West has beaten the rest of the country to the top spot, with 34% of all postings from this region. The North and South of India come in at a close second with 31% of postings from each of these regions. The East accounted for only 4% of all STEM job postings.

Developers are highly in demand in the STEM sector. The top five roles in demand in the sector are software engineer, php developer, .net developer, android developer and full stack developer. The demand for talent in STEM is in line with the interests of Indian job seekers as the roles of software engineer, php developer, .net developer and android developer are also among the most searched titles for STEM jobs by job seekers in India, as per Indeed data.

Venkata Machavarapu, Head of Engineering, India and Site Director at Indeed India, said, “As job postings in STEM have seen consistent growth in India over the past three years, it is promising to see job seekers take an increasing interest in these roles as well. With advancements in several areas of science and technology such as robotics, IoT, and so on, there is likely to be demand for tech talent across sectors. However, as the skills required for these jobs become more advanced with time, it is important for job seekers to continuously upskill themselves to stay relevant in the field.”

Methodology:

Data was calculated for the national share of “STEM” job postings and job searches on the Indeed platform from November 2016 to November 2019.