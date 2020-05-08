States should consider home delivery of liquor, says Supreme Court

The apex court was hearing a petition seeking a direction calling liquor sales during the lockdown as ‘unconstitutional’.

news Court

The Supreme Court on Friday suggested that governments of states where liquor stores have opened should consider online delivery of alcohol in order to prevent a large crowd gathering at liquor shops.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition seeking that direct contact sales of liquor at shops during the lockdown be declared “unconstitutional, null and void.”

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Sai Deepak argued that physical distancing is not being maintained in states that have allowed liquor stores to be open. He stated that the number of stores is lesser as compared to the number of customers, thus leading to crowds and long queues outside stores. He also added that there are 70,000 liquor vends across the country and over five crore people have till now purchased liquor from these shops.

He also sought the issuance of fresh MHA guidelines or directions for the prohibition of the sale of liquor at vends and shops through direct contact during the lockdown period or till the National Disaster Management Authority announces India to be Covid-19 free.

However, the Supreme Court bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Bhushan Gavai stated that it cannot pass such orders and that the states must effectuate physical distancing in times of COVID-19.

“We will not pass any order. The states should consider indirect sales or home Delivery of liquor to maintain social distancing,” the Supreme Court said.

Liquor stores in many states were opened over the past week after the Centre’s nod. On May 1, the Centre’s guidelines for the third phase of the lockdown allowed the opening of liquor stores under the condition that stores ensure physical distancing (minimum distance of 6 feet between customers). Only 5 persons should be present at one time at the shop and these shops should not be located in markets and malls in urban areas.

However, consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco etc., is not allowed in public places during the lockdown.

(With PTI inputs)

