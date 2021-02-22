Startup Reseau shortlists 35 Indian B2B startups for program with Startup Bridge Canada

SBC will run a 6-week Canada market access program followed by 3 months of deep market bootcamp.

Startup Reseau, a Mumbai-based startup accelerator founded by Ajay Ramasubramaniam and Sweta Tiwari, announced a shortlist of 35 Indian startups participating in the inaugural edition of Startup Bridge Canada.

SBC is a six week pre-market entry program for Indian startups in their growth stage to understand the American and Canadian markets and build a strategy to venture into those markets. The shortlisted companies operate in sectors like financial services, infrastructures, and over 50% of them apply fast growing technologies like artificial intelligence (AI). SBC will run a 6-week Canada market access program followed by 3 months of deep market bootcamp.

Startups shortlisted for the program are: AssessHub, NLP Bots, Scribble Data, AuthBase, Rockmetric, CDSpace Robotics, Dimension NXG, Udbhaata Tech, Zimyo, Econolytics, QATTS, BugClipper, Discover Dollar, Dave.AI, IBS FinTech, Signzy, SafexPay, FynTune, WhatsLoan, Detect Tech, Datalkz, Myrsa, Roadmetrics, Swaayatt Robots, Catalyst Green, MyTrux e-commerce, Oleo, The Solar Labs, Label Blind, EHNote, SuperFan.AI, GetNatty, Etude 360, AlmaShines and GreyAtom.

Fifty mentors from Canada have been onboarded for the program.

Co-founder and CEO of Startup Reseau Ajay Ramasubramaniam, said, “As an organisation, we are always looking to unlock global market opportunities for Indian startups seeking to expand internationally, by way of structured market access programs.” He added that their organisation is focussing on being a developer of the startup environment in the country and are bullish about Indian startups’ prospects in the North American and European markets.

Out of the 276 applications that the SBC program received, 35 were shortlisted. The founders of these startups have collectively raised $26 million and run an Annual Run Rate (ARR) of $16.5 million. The average team size of one-thirds of the startups participating in this program is 40 while three of them have 100 member teams.

Stewart Beck, the President of Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, said that Canada’s immigration policies and the environment for startups have attracted investors from around the world, making it an “excellent choice” for Indian entrepreneurs to establish themselves and grow into the American and European markets.