Stars wish Nayanthara on birthday, Vignesh Shivan posts throwback picture

The teaser of Nayanthara’s Tamil thriller ‘Netrikann’ and her first look from Malayalam film ‘Nizhal’ were revealed on Wednesday to coincide with her birthday.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Nayanthara is celebrating her 35th birthday on Wednesday. The Lady Superstar, as she’s called by her fans, had work updates to look forward to on her special day. The teaser of her Tamil thriller Netrikann and her first look from the upcoming Malayalam film Nizhal were revealed on Wednesday, to coincide with her birthday.

Many wished the star on her birthday, including her partner Vignesh Shivan. Vignesh posted a couple of pictures of Nayanthara at the Santa Monica pier in Los Angeles at night, dressed in a colourful skirt paired with a white t-shirt and white sneakers. In one photo, she is facing to one side with the deep blue sea and the dark sky stroked with the vibrant colours of sunset at the horizon. In the other, she has her back to the camera and stands facing the bright moon.

Sun Pictures shared a video tribute to Nayanthara that has clips from all the mass moments from her films. The production house is collaborating with her once again for Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. The two were seen together last year in Darbar, which was directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sun Pictures.

Actor Samantha too wished Nayanthara on social media with a nice message. “Happy birthday to the one and only Nayanthara. Keep shining brighter and brighter and inspiring us to fight for what is ours. More power to you sister. Salute your strength and silent determination,” she tweeted. Nayanthara and Samantha will be working together for the first time in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will be directed by Vignesh Shivan and will also star Vijay Sethupathi.

Happy birthday to the one and only Nayanthara.. Keep shining brighter and brighter and inspiring us to fight for what is ours .More power to you sister.. Salute your strength and silent determination #HBDNayanthara pic.twitter.com/uwhOpj2FVU — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) November 18, 2020

Happy happy birthday to my all time favourite, the most gorgeous inside out Nayanthara Ma’am. Inspiring, hard working, dedicated and passionate in everything she does, from the little I know of her I admire so much of her. Lots of love to you #HappyBirthdayNayanthara pic.twitter.com/cMU6zrLvBN November 18, 2020

Born Diana Mariam Kurian, Nayanthara entered films in 2003 with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare. Her first Tamil film, titled Ayya co-starring Sarath Kumar, came two years later. That same year she appeared alongside actors like Rajinikanth, Jyothika, Prabhu, Nasser and Vadivelu in the hit film Chandramukhi. She rounded up 2005 with another successful film, Suriya’s Ghajini.

Nayanthara’s real breakthrough in the Tamil film industry came in 2007 with Ajith’s Billa, a reboot of Rajinikanth’s popular film from the 1980s with the same title. Nayanthara reprised Sripriya’s role and gained a great number of fans for her style. Raja Rani, which released in 2013, was another of her best films, where the actor refined her style as we know it today.

Recently seen in Mookuthi Amman, Nayanthara has a bunch of films up for release, three in Tamil and one in Malayalam.