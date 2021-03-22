Stan Swamy denied bail in Elgar Parishad case

Stan Swamy was arrested by the NIA on October 8, allegedly due to his involvement in the violence that erupted following the Elgar Parishad incident.

news Court

A special court in Mumbai on Monday denied bail to Father Stan Swamy, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case. Special Judge DE Kothlikar passed the order cancelling the bail application of the 83-year-old Stan Swamy, reports Live Law.

Stan Swamy was arrested by the NIA on October 8, allegedly due to his involvement with the Communist Party of India - Maoist related to the violence that erupted following the Elgar Parishad incident.

The Bhimakoregaon-Elgar Parishad incident pertains to the violence that occurred near the war memorial in Bhima Koregaon on the outskirts of Pune on January 1, 2018. It has been alleged that the violence took place following alleged provocative speeches at the Elgar Parishad conclave held there. The case was initially probed by the Pune police, who alleged that Elgar Parishad conclave was backed by CPI-Maoist.

Later, when the NIA took over the case, many academicians and activists, including 83-year-old Stan Swamy, were arrested. The NIA had claimed that Stan Swamy had received funds from Maoists cadres.

Stan Swamy suffers from various health issues, including Parkinson's disease. He is presently lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

However, Stan Swamy had earlier stated to the court that he is not connected to the organisation of the Elgar Parishad conclave. He also states that he was being targeted by the NIA on the grounds that he wrote on and worked around caste issues, land struggles and about the violation of democratic rights of people. But the NIA had reacted, saying that it had prima facie evidence against Stan Swamy.

Activist Varavara Rao, who was earlier arrested by the NIA in the related case, was granted bail recently.