Stalin warns DMK members to follow tradition and uphold dignity during poll campaigns

The statement from Stalin comes after derogatory remarks made by DMK MP A Raja and member Dindigul I Leoni during campaigning.

DMK President MK Stalin released a stern warning to party members on Saturday, urging them to follow the tradition and uphold the dignity of the party during the election campaigns. His statement comes after former Union Minister and DMK MP A Raja’s derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and party member Dindigul I Leoni’s sexist comments against women during the poll campaign.

In a press statement, Stalin said, “Party members, I request you to keep the tradition and dignity of the party in mind while campaigning amidst the people. Everyone should remember that before victory, the route for victory is also important.”

Stalin, who is currently campaigning from his Kolathur constituency, said, “While campaigning, party members on the verge of emotion should not utter undignified words. You should definitely stop from uttering such statements and I inform you that the party’s leadership will never accept these statements.”

“Remember the words of Anna, duty-dignity-discipline. Among these three things dignity should be the first thing the speakers should follow. Since the victory of DMK has been decided by the people, there are others who try to cut and edit visuals to make them sound wrong as an attempt to curb the victory and now they are doing the same thing due to the fear of losing,” he said.

He requested the party members to use words carefully so that the efforts of the miscreants will not succeed.

On Friday, DMK Women’s Wing Secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi also took to social media to say, “No matter whom the political party leader is, it’s condemnable to demean and criticise women in a personal way. If everyone keeps this in their minds then it’s good for society. That is the Dravidian movement and social justice endorsed by Periyar.”

At a recent campaign DMK MP A Raja made a derogatory comment against CM Edappadi K Palaniswami while comparing his political journey with Stalin. Raja said, “In his 23 years, Stalin was arrested and he was in prison for one year under MISA rule. Then he served as district secretary in DMK, then became general committee member youth wing secretary, treasurer, then working president and after demise of Kalaignar, the president of DMK.”

He has also served as MLA followed by Chennai Mayor, state Minister, Deputy CM and now he will become TN CM. This is the right way of growth, he said.

“If Stalin is someone who was born out of a rightful marriage after 300 days then Edappadi Palaniswami, who did not reach any heights in public life until Jayalalithaa’s death, is a premature baby out of an illicit affair in politics,” he said.

DMK member and anchor Dindigul I Leoni made a sexist and distasteful comment, which body-shamed women. He said, “The hips of women have become like barrels since they are drinking the milk from foreign cows.” Leoni was campaigning for DMK candidate Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, the Managing Trustee of an NGO working to conserve native cattle breeds, when he made the derogatory comment to emphasise the importance of drinking the milk of native cattle breeds.