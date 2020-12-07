DMK president MK Stalin on Monday said that he will talk about Rajinikanth’s entry into politics only after the actor launches a party and announces the objective of the party. Addressing the media in Kolathur, Stalin said, “Everyone can come into politics and they have a right to start a party in a democracy. However, Rajini should first launch a party and announce the objective of the party, after which we can talk about this.”
When asked about Rajini’s advisor Tamilaruvi Manian’s recent statement that Rajinikanth will not align with DMK or AIADMK, Stalin said, “I did not receive any information on denying an alliance. I only heard that Rajini was regretting adding Tamilaruvi Manian in the fold.”
Dubbing the AIADMK government as 'corrupt and seeking commissions', he went onto criticise Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for failing to respond to DMK leader A Raja's challenge for a debate. “Raja said that he will meet the Chief Minister in the Secretariat but a time was not given for him. That’s why I call CM Edappadi K Palaniswami as ‘impotent’, said Stalin, using a sexist comment.
The tussle between CM and DMK leader A Raja started after the Chief Minister alleged that the 2G Spectrum scam involved money equivalent to the Tamil Nadu budget. Following this, A Raja said, “If CM can say that any of the allegations have been proved against DMK, then I’ll openly debate in the Secretariat in front of the media.” The DMK leader further supported Raja and said, “Nothing is proven in the 2G spectrum case, so they were acquitted. However, in the case against former Chief Minister Jayalalitha, Sasikala, Sudhakaran and Ilavarasi, the court gave them 4 years jail term and 100 crore fine. But the AIADMK forgot all these and are criticizing DMK.”
MK Stalin also listed the protests taken out by the DMK against the three controversial farm laws of the Union government. The DMK chief said, “Day before yesterday, DMK conducted protests in all district headquarters in support of the farmers in Delhi. We also voted against the farm laws. In September, we called for an all-party meeting and took a resolution against the farm laws. We have also conducted protests against this.”
Stalin said that the DMK cadre was stopped from peacefully protesting in Salem, the home district of the Chief Minister. He said, “I took part in the protest called by DMK in Salem and since it is the native of the CM, the DMK cadre was stopped and detained. Around 25,000 members who took part in the protest in which I participated and another 25,000 members were detained and kept in halls restraining them from participating in the protest.”
