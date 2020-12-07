Stalin says he will comment only after Rajini starts party and announces ideology

DMK chief Stalin also criticised CM Edappadi Palaniswami using a sexist comment.

news Politics

DMK president MK Stalin on Monday said that he will talk about Rajinikanth’s entry into politics only after the actor launches a party and announces the objective of the party. Addressing the media in Kolathur, Stalin said, “Everyone can come into politics and they have a right to start a party in a democracy. However, Rajini should first launch a party and announce the objective of the party, after which we can talk about this.”

When asked about Rajini’s advisor Tamilaruvi Manian’s recent statement that Rajinikanth will not align with DMK or AIADMK, Stalin said, “I did not receive any information on denying an alliance. I only heard that Rajini was regretting adding Tamilaruvi Manian in the fold.”



Dubbing the AIADMK government as 'corrupt and seeking commissions', he went onto criticise Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for failing to respond to DMK leader A Raja's challenge for a debate. “Raja said that he will meet the Chief Minister in the Secretariat but a time was not given for him. That’s why I call CM Edappadi K Palaniswami as ‘impotent’, said Stalin, using a sexist comment.