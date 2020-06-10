Stalin pens emotional letter for DMK MLA Anbazhagan who died of COVID-19

DMK MLA Anbazhagan, who succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday, was buried at the Kannamapettai Crematorium.

DMK president MK Stalin penned an emotional obituary note on the demise of DMK MLA J Anbazhagan on Wednesday. In the letter titled, “My affectionate brother Anbazhagan when will I see you again!”, he grieved the loss of the DMK leader who died of COVID-19.

DMK MLA Anbazhagan, who was receiving treatment for coronavirus at Rela Institute, succumbed to the disease at 8.05 am on Wednesday. Within a few hours, Anbazhagan was buried at the Kannamapettai Crematorium.

Stalin paid his final respects to Anbazhagan at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai, where his picture was kept on display.

In the obituary note, Stalin said, “Should the news like thunder and lightning strike me in a single jolt at the same time in the morning? A member of Dravida movement ‘Pazhakadai’ Jeyaraman’s son, my sibling who has gained the love and support of stalwart Kalaignar, my brother who spins like a top on the call for party work, Chennai West district secretary, Member of Assembly J Anbazhagan. My heart is not ready to accept that you have passed away.”

Taking part actively in the COVID-19 relief operations, Anbazhagan was helping people through the ‘Ondrinaivom Vaa’ initiative of the DMK party. “Involving in the people’s effort and contracting the virus while helping the people, succumbing without responding to treatment, how will I forget the light my brother J Anbazhagan? I am crying unable to console myself, how will I console your family members, relatives, friends and party members? When will I see your affectionate face again?” asked Stalin.

Recalling Anbazhagan, Stalin said, “With the feeling that the one and only leader is Kalaignar and by accomplishing the orders of the leadership, the braveness while fighting in the Assembly, the might to say everything openly… my brother J Anbazhagan truly contributed to the society till the last breath.”

The Opposition leader also said that he does not know of any other way than to remember and salute the public life, party spirit and social work of Anbazhagan and weep for the loss of his brother who lost his life while working for the people till the end.