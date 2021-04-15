Stalin backs vaccination for all, slams PM Modi for COVID-19 second wave

Stalin said that the second wave was a result of the BJP government's "lackadaisical attitude and careless administration".

news Coronavirus

DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday demanded for a universal COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country and blamed the 'lackadaisical’ attitude of the administration of the state and Union governments for the spread of COVID-19 in the country. The Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly slammed the export of over 5.84 crore vaccine doses and also blamed the governments for failing to create adequate awareness among the people on the vaccination drive.

In a statement on Wednesday he said, "The BJP government's lackadaisical attitude and careless administration are the reason for the second wave having such a severe impact in the country, including Tamil Nadu," Stalin claimed. By naming the latest vaccination drive as ‘tika utsav’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ‘diverting’ his government's ‘laxity’ on the handling of the matter, he alleged.

"He (Modi) has not so far come forward to decide on vaccinating all. Despite requests from all political parties, he is busy with the election campaign for the BJP in West Bengal," Stalin said.

It was a matter of concern that at a time when there should have been a universal vaccination programme vis-a-vis COVID-19 that only a targeted inoculation drive was on, he added.

After starting off with senior citizens and those with comorbidities in the 45-59 year-age group, the government has now extended vaccination to all above 45.

Stalin said that in Tamil Nadu, only 40.21 lakh people were inoculated till now. "Why didn't AIADMK demand for more vaccines and get them? If the Union government has decided to give the vaccines only based on the supply, then isn’t it a bad decision? Why didn’t the AIADMK government oppose the decision?” he asked.

The AIADMK-BJP governments failed to create awareness among people on vaccine drive, Stalin alleged, adding, “Hence, at least now, the government should decide to vaccinate everyone and send the vaccines to Tamil Nadu on a war-footing. All the officials in Tamil Nadu should show interest in vaccinating the people.”

(With PTI inputs)