Stage set for Karnataka Congress meet: New CM likely to take oath on May 15

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, state president DK Shivakumar, senior leaders MB Patil, Shamanur Shivashankarappa, Dr G Parameshwara, RV Deshapande, and HK Patil are in the race for the CM's post.

The stage is set for the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru, on Sunday, May 14, to elect a new leader. According to sources, the new Chief Minister is likely to take oath on Monday. The meeting would be held at a private hotel and all newly elected 135 Congress MLAs will participate and elect their leader. The high command is going to take a call and announce the candidate for the post of CM. The meeting will begin at 6 pm.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, state President DK Shivakumar, senior leaders MB Patil, Shamanur Shivashankarappa, Dr G Parameshwara, RV Deshapande, HK Patil are in the race for the CM's post. With party President Mallikarjun Kharge clarifying that he was not interested in the post, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are in the forefront for the post.

Supporters of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have started claiming that their leader should be made the CM. Huge posters have come up in front of the residences of both the leaders. The posters put up by the Congress workers claimed that their leaders were going to become the Chief Minister of the state.

Sources also said that Siddaramaiah would be given a chance for the first two years and Shivakumar would be the CM for the next three years. The party is considering going to the 2028 elections under Shivakumar's leadership.