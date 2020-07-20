SSLC exam results to be declared in August first week: Karnataka education minister

The evaluation was delayed in districts like Bengaluru due to the lockdown imposed over the outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus Education

The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations are likely to be announced in the first week of August, Karnataka's Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Monday.

The announcement came after the minister visited five evaluation centres in Bengaluru. "In 10 days by 30 July, we want to complete the evaluations and we plan to announce the results towards the end of the first week of August," Suresh Kumar said after visiting the centres.