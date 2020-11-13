SS Rajamouli, Taapsee and other celebs on Lakshmi Manchu’s talk show

Lakshmi Manchu is hosting a talk show for Rana Daggubati’s Youtube channel South Bay. The multifaceted Lakshmi Manchu will have celebs like SS Rajamouli, fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra, designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil, Taapsee Pannu, American filmmaker Frank Coraci, tennis champions Sania Mirza and Prakash Amritraj, and pastry chefs Pooja Dhingra and Anna Poliviou, among others on her show which will begin telecast on November 15.

Sharing her experience on interviewing SS Rajamouli, Lakshmi had told IANS, “There is an episode where Rajamouli Gaaru was my guest. Just for fun, I told Rajamouli sir to make a one minute pitch for a film, and then I said ‘sir, your time starts now!’ He started laughing and said, ‘I am not a spontaneous person at all. I think you put me in a fix!’ I had a moment when an iconic filmmaker like him says that! No wonder he needs five years and two films to deliver the magic of 'Baahubali’.”

On the lockdown and how it has changed the lives of the people, Lakshmi said, “In last few months during lockdown, we have seen a huge amount of toxicity on social media because staying at home, we spent a lot of time online. But trolls and mean comments are coming from no one but those who are frustrated. They are 'keyboard warriors' and we should ignore them because we also have seen the positive impact of right use of social media.”

Lakshmi was last seen in the web series Mrs. Subbalakshmi in which she played the title role. Mrs. Subbalakshmi is about a married couple played by Srinivas Avasarala and Lakshmi Manchu. It is about a husband who neglects his wife and even forgets their wedding anniversary. How the wife reacts to it and ends up celebrating the day all alone forms the crux of the story. Written by Balabhadrapatruni Ramani, it is directed by Vamsi Krishna. Lakshmi had bankrolled this venture under her banner.

Lakshmi’s last feature film to hit the marquee was the Tamil flick Kaatrin Mozhi. Directed by Radha Mohan, it had Jyothika in the lead. Kaatrin Mozhi, which is the official remake of the hit Bollywood flick Tumhaari Sulu, had Jyothika reprising the role done by Vidya Balan. The film had Vidharth in Manav Kaul’s role with Lakshmi Manchu roped in to play the role done by Neha Dhupia. Also, in the star cast were MS Bhaskar, Kumaravel, Manobala, Mohan Raman, Uma Padmanabhan, Seema Taneja, and Sindhu. The film was directed by Radha Mohan, who had associated with Jyothika in Mozhi, which won her several awards.

