SS Rajamouli showers praise on 'Drishyam 2' and director Jeethu Joseph

The 'RRR' director appreciated the way 'Drishyam 2' merges with its prequel, calling it 'nothing short of brilliant'.

Since its release on February 19, the highly-anticipated Malayalam movie Drishyam 2 starring Mohanlal in the lead, has been receiving praises from all corners. The latest word of praise for the film came from Baahubali director SS Rajamouli, when he sent a long message of appreciation to Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph. The latter shared a screenshot of the message of social media and thanked Rajamouli for his kind words. “Thank you Rajamouli sir... I am honored...you made my day (sic),” the caption of the Facebook post read.

Rajamouli said that Drishyam 2 is a world-class film. He also mentioned that he went back to watch the first part after watching the sequel. “Hi Jeethu, this is Rajamouli. Film director. Watched Drishyam 2, few days back...It lingered so much in my thoughts that I watched. Went back to watch Drishyam first part (I only watched Drishyam in Telugu when it released). I must say the direction, screenplay, editing and acting - every craft is truly amazing...” the text read.

He further stated that he particularly enjoyed the writing and mentioned that the standard of writing is on par with international films. He noted how the writing and storyline for the sequel was apt and seamlessly blended with Drishyam. “But the writing is really something else. It is world standard. The first part itself is a masterpiece. For the second one, to come up with a storyline that seamlessly merges with the first, with the same gripping narration is nothing short of brilliance,” Rajamouli wrote. Wishing Jeethu for his future endeavors, Rajamouli wrote, “Hoping to see many more masterpieces from you."

Among those who shared positive reviews for Drishyam 2 were cricketer R Ashwin and actor-turned-director Prithviraj.

Apart from featuring Mohanlal in the lead, Drishyam 2 also stars Meena, Esther Anil and Ansiba in pivotal roles. They have reprised their roles from Drishyam. Actors Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, KB Ganesh Kumar, Krishna and many others have played supporting roles in the movie.

Drishyam 2 was bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the label of Aashirvad Cinemas. It has music by Anil Johnson and Satheesh Kurup was on board as the cinematographer for the venture. The film was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on February 19, eight years after the release of Drishyam in 2013.