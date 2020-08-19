SS Rajamouliâ€™s wife Rama turns dialogue writer for â€˜RRRâ€™

The mega-budget period film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Flix Tollywood

After making the Baahubali series, maverick director SS Rajamouli is now collaborating with Ram Charan and Jr NTR for a multi-starrer titled RRR or Roudram Ranam Rudhiram. The film went on the floors in November 2018 in Hyderabad, but after 40% of the shoot was wrapped up the filmâ€™s shooting was suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The latest reports surfacing on social media say that SS Rajamouliâ€™s wife Rama, who handles the costumes for all his films, has taken up the additional responsibility of penning the dialogues for the film, whose story is written by KV Vijayendra Prasad.

RRR was initially scheduled as a Sankranthi 2020 release but with the huge amount of work involved in its making, the release date was pushed to July 30. Later in February the makers announced that the film will hit the screens on January 8, 2021. The mega-budget multi-starrer will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The film went on the floors in Hyderabad where one schedule was completed and the other was wrapped up in Gujarat. RRR is a massive project from the Baahubali director, which will involve oodles of computer graphics.

Set in the 1920s, the filmâ€™s story is based on freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. While Ram Charan plays the role Alluri Seetharamaraju, Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the role Sita in the film. RRR also has another Bollywood star, Ajay Devgn, making his debut in the south Indian film circuit. The director has signed up Tamil actor and director Samuthirakani for a role as well.

Meanwhile, ace lyricist and writer Madhan Karky had confirmed that Jr NTR will be dubbing with his own voice for the Tamil dubbed version. Interestingly, Jr NTR had done the voiceover for the special video that the team had released recently and had also done the Tamil dubbing for it.

While Alia Bhatt has incurred the wrath of netizens due to the nepotism charges in Bollywood and is getting a negative response for the upcoming film release, it is said that it is causing a huge concern for the makers of the magnum opus but they believe the current negative trend would recede by the time the film is ready for release.

RRR is being bankrolled by DVV Dhanayya under his banner DVV Entertainments on a budget of Rs 300 crore. On the technical crew roped in for the project, MM Keeravani is on board to compose the tunes, KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad for editing.

(Content provided by Digital Native)