â€˜RRRâ€™ has been nominated in major categories including â€˜Best Picture,â€™ where it will compete with â€˜Avatar: The Way of Waterâ€™ and â€˜Everything Everywhere all at Onceâ€™ among other films.

SS Rajamouliâ€™s period drama RRR is on a nomination spree. After being nominated in two categories at the Golden Globe Awards, the Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt starrer has now bagged eight nominations at the 2023 Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Film Awards. The HCA announced its nominations on Thursday, December 15, and RRR has been nominated in major categories such as â€˜Best Pictureâ€™ and Best Directorâ€™. It has also been nominated in the â€˜Best International Filmâ€™, â€˜Best Action Filmâ€™, â€˜Best Editingâ€™, â€˜Best Visual Effectsâ€™, â€˜Best Original Songâ€™ and â€˜Best Stuntsâ€™.

Directors such as Park Chan-wook (Decision to Leave) and Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans) have also been nominated in the category of â€˜Best Directorâ€™. Meanwhile, the film will be competing with Avatar: The Way of Water, Everything Everywhere All At Once and Elvis and other films in the â€˜Best Pictureâ€™ category.

Earlier, the film scooped nominations in two categories at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards â€” Best Picture - Non-English and Best Original Song - Motion Picture. The Golden Globe Awards is held by Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Music maestro AR Rahman became the first Indian to win the Golden Globe for Best Original Music Score for Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire in 2009. Previously, Indian films such as Salaam Bombay! (1988) and Monsoon Wedding (2001), both directed by Mira Nair, were nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

RRR is based on a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries â€” Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem â€“ in the 1920s. The film marked the Tollywood debut of Hindi actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. RRR also garnered praise from the Hollywood filmmakers such as Russo Brothers (The Gray Man), Edgar Wright (Baby Driver), Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange) and the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise director James Gunn. Bankrolled by DVV Entertainment, the film hit the big screens on March 24.

Rajamouli was also recently declared the runner-up in the Best Director category by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA). Keeravaani received LAFCA's Best Music Score award. Rajamouli previously won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Director.

