SS Rajamouli confirms film with Mahesh Babu

Produced by KL Narayana, the film will go on the floors in 2022 after Rajamouli completes ‘RRR’.

Here’s some good news for all Mahesh Babu fans. Director SS Rajamouli, in a recent interview with TV9, had revealed that he will be collaborating with the star for a movie soon.

Incidentally, Mahesh Babu had put out a tweet a decade ago that he will be teaming up with Rajamouli. He tweeted, “4 all u people there’s sum really good news:) looks like Rajamouli n Me r finally working together:) FINALLY :)”

4 all u people there's sum really good news:)looks like Rajamouli n Me r finally working together:)FINALLY :) — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 22, 2010

However, the collaboration did not happen for various reasons. The director went on to make Baahubali 1 and 2, both films turning out to be massive hits.

Confirming the project, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “Big News... Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli to collaborate. Mahesh will star in Rajamouli’s next directorial, after RRR. Produced by KL Narayana... Will go on floors in 2022.”

Director Rajamouli is currently busy with the magnum opus Ranam Rudram Rowthiram aka RRR, which has Ram Charan and Jr NTR playing the lead roles. Both of them play freedom fighters in this fictional drama that is set in the pre-Independence era. Ajay Devgn will be making his debut in the south Indian film circuit with this film and is apparently playing their mentor. While Ram Charan plays the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju, Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem.

On the technical crew for the project, we hear that MM Keeravani is on board to compose the tunes and KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography with A Sreekar Prasad roped in for editing. RRR is bankrolled by DVV Dhanayya under his banner DVV Entertainments on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The director has signed Tamil actor-director Samuthirakani for a crucial role. Plans are on to release RRR in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, and it is likely to hit the marquee later this year.

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, is basking in the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, it starred Rashmika Mandanna opposite Mahesh Babu.

