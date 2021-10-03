SRK's son Aryan Khan, 7 others arrested by NCB in 'rave party' case

Eight people have been arrested after the Narcotics Control Bureau led by zonal director Sameer Wankhede busted a 'rave party' on a Mumbai-Goa luxury cruise.

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri, was on Sunday arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday in connection with the rave party busted aboard a luxury cruise ship. Two others along with him have been arrested. The star son and two others were earlier detained by the NCB since Sunday morning - are likely to be produced before a magistrate court shortly. They were taken for a medical examination to a government hospital, but the NCB has not yet made any official statement on the latest development.

The action came after the NCB's dramatic swoop on Saturday evening aboard the Cordelia Cruises deluxe ship as it was preparing for a scheduled Mumbai-Goa voyage, stunning the people, especially in the entertainment industry.

Apart from Aryan Khan, the others were identified as Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra and Arbaaz Merchant, the NCB official said, adding that different drugs like MDMA, ecstasy, cocaine, MD (mephedrone) and charas were recovered from them during the raid conducted on Saturday evening. The anti-drug agency has registered an FIR in connection with the drugs party, he said.

Based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team, led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, had raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship on Saturday evening and recovered drugs from some of the passengers, the official said.

"During the operation, the suspects were searched and different drugs were recovered from them, which they had hidden in their clothes, undergarments and purses (by women). The detained persons will be produced in a court later in the day after the legal formalities get over, the NCB official said. Early this morning, the NCB questioned the eight people at its office here, he said.

Meanwhile, the cruise company in a statement on Sunday said it had nothing to do with this incident.

"Cordelia Cruises is in no way, directly or indirectly, connected to this incident. Cordelia Cruises had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi-based event management company, Jurgen Bailom, Chief Executive Officer and President, Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt Ltd said in the statement.

“Cordelia Cruises is extremely mindful of providing wholesome entertainment to families who choose to travel with it,” he said, adding, this incident is contrarian and far from the culture that Cordelia Cruises represents.

“We, at Cordelia Cruises, condemn all acts such as these and will strictly refrain from letting our ship out for similar events in the future. Nonetheless, Cordelia Cruises is extending our full support and cooperating with the authorities," it added.

(PTI and IANS)