Srinidhi Shetty wraps up shooting for Vikram's 'Cobra'

Touted to be a thriller starring Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty and former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan are marking their Tamil debut with this film.

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu's upcoming film Cobra with actor Chiyaan Vikram is one of the most anticipated films in Kollywood. Touted to be a thriller starring Chiyaan Vikram, KGF actor Srinidhi Shetty and former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan are marking their Tamil debut with this film.

The latest update is that Srinidhi Shetty has wrapped up shooting for the film. The actor shared some photos via her Twitter account and captioned it saying, "All that begins well, ends well. For me, this was an amazing journey filled with immense learning and fun. The entire team has been together through thick and thin. Can't wait for 'Cobra' to complete the shoot and watch it on the big screen. Until then much love and stay safe."

Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film. The nearly 1.5 minute-long action-packed teaser is everything one expected. The teaser opens with Irfan Pathan and Vikram’s close up shot and introduces Vikram as a mathematician and starts with a voice-over, which says, ''Every problem has a mathematical solution."

Vikram plays a mathematician in Cobra, and sports seven different looks throughout the course of the film. With action-packed sequences and a thumping background score by AR Rahman, the teaser is all about Vikram. It also gives a sneak-peak into Irfan Pathan's character and he has stolen the show.

Last year, the makers unveiled the first look poster. Vikram is known as the 'master of disguise' and the actor proved it once again in the film’s poster. From a professor to a politician, Vikram showed off his unrecognisable avatars in the first look poster. According to a report by Cinema Express, the makers have roped in a US-based designer to design Vikram’s different looks in the film.

The film’s cast includes director KS Ravikumar, Robo Shankar, Babu Antony, Mamu Koya, Kanika, Mirnalini Ravi, Miya George and Roshan Mathew. The film has cinematography by Sivakumar Vijayan and is produced by Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and is slated to hit the theatres this year.

Meanwhile, Srinidhi awaits the release of KGF Chapter 2 which is scheduled to hit the screens on July 16. KGF: Chapter 2 is the second installment of the Kannada film KGF, which starred Yash in the lead role. Just like the first rendition, the second installment of the film is also being directed by Prashanth Neel.

Besides Yash, the film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag, Nagabharana, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois in pivotal roles.