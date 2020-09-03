Srinidhi Shetty excited to be back on ‘KGF 2’ sets

The Yash starrer, a sequel to the 2018 ‘KGF: Chapter 1’, is also directed by Prashanth Neel.

Flix Sandalwood

Kannada star Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. Last week, the film became the first pan-Indian film to resume shooting amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The makers took to Twitter to announce that they have returned to the sets and are taking all the necessary safety measures while shooting.

The film’s heroine Srinidhi Shetty, expressing excitement at getting back to work, was quoted by TNIE as saying, “It’s like going back to school after a long year of holiday. March 3 was the last day of work. I returned from Hyderabad after finishing a crucial portion for KGF Chapter 2 schedule. As of today, it’s going to be six months of my getting on a film set. I feel like I’m back after a long vacation and I’m dying to resume work. I’m happy that it is finally happening.”

The sequel, which is also directed by Prashanth Neel, was in the making for about a year when the shooting came to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic. There are about 25 days of shoot remaining with which the film will be wrapped up. Initially, the team will shoot for about 15 days and the remaining portions will be shot after a break.

KGF: Chapter 2 has two top Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon as well as Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Reports emerged that Prakash Raj was brought in as a replacement for veteran actor Anant Nag, who played the key character of the narrator in the first part. However, the director confirmed that Prakash Raj has not replaced Anant Nag but has been brought on board to play an entirely different character.

It may be noted that Sanjay Dutt announced a break from work last month to focus on medical treatment. According to the film’s camp, he has completed the majority of the portion of his work, with just three days of shoot left.

Once Sanjay Dutt gets back to work, the makers will be canning the climax scene, which will be a high-octane sequence featuring him and Yash. The two actors will be flaunting their six-pack abs for this intense fight sequence, which will be the highlight of the film. The film was expected to be released on October 23, 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Sanjay Dutt’s health issues.

The film is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films. The film also stars Vasishta N Simha, Achyuth Kumar, Balakrishna, Harish Rai and B Suresha in prominent roles. The technical team comprises music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and art director Shivakumar.

KGF: Chapter 1 hit the marquee in December 2018 and turned out to be a massive success. Like the prequel, KGF 2 will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

(Content provided by Digital Native)