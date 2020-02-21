Srikanth will be seen as NTR in web series ‘Chadarangam’

It is said the series will reveal an unknown incident in the life of the late TDP founder NT Rama Rao.

Flix Entertainment

Veteran Tollywood actor Srikanth has ventured into the digital space with the web series Chadarangam. Directed by Raj Anantha, it is being bankrolled by Vishnu Manchu’s production house and will be on Zee 5 platform. Interestingly, this web series is based on the life of the legendary actor and politician NT Rama Rao. It is said the series will reveal an unknown incident in the life of the late TDP founder NT Rama Rao.

While quite a few biopics on NTR have been made already, this will be the first web series. According to Chadarangam’s makers, the web series will be very different from what the biopics have shown so far. It has been reported that the netizens will get to see incidents that even NTR’s closest aides were not aware of.

It may be noted that the NTR biopic was released early last year in two parts. It was helmed by J Krish and produced jointly by N Balakrishna along with Vishnu Induri and Sai Korrapati. Balayya played the role of his father NTR in it. The film had an impressive star cast with Vidya Balan, Mohan Babu, Sumanth, Keerthy Suresh, Rana Daggubati and others playing pivotal roles. MM Keeravani composed music for this venture with Gnana Shekar V S cranking the camera and Arram Ramakrishna editing it.

The award-winning director Ram Gopal Varma also made a biopic on NTR titled Lakshmi’s NTR. Lakshmi's NTR was made from the perspective of his second wife, Lakshmi Parvati as well as N T Rama Rao during his last days. It was co-directed by Ram Gopal Varma, and Agasthya Manju and bankrolled by Rakesh Reddy and Deepthi Balagiri under the banner GV Films. The film starred P Vijay Kumar as N T Rama Rao and Yagna Shetty as Lakshmi Parvathi. Sritej, Aningi Rajasekhar, Vj Balu and Swarnakanth were part of the star cast.

Content provided by Digital Native