Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, an Ayodhya case mediator, doesn't get invite for Ram Mandir event

Not just Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, but LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, who played a pivotal role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, have also reportedly not been invited.

While the preparations for the historic Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan are underway, a notable miss from the guest list is Sri Sri Ravi Shankar who had played a pivotal role in trying to bring all disputed parties to the negotiation table. While several spiritual and religious leaders from across the world and even eight seers from Karnataka have been invited to witness the grand event on Wednesday, sources in Sri Sri’s ashram in Bengaluru have confirmed to TNM that the spiritual leader has not received an invite.

While the sources were not willing to divulge more details, it has been confirmed that no official reason was cited for this omission.

“We have heard from the media that Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has received an invite to the event. However, he has not been invited to the programme,” ANI quoted an unnamed Art Of Living spokesperson on Tuesday.

Earlier, media reports had claimed that Baba Ramdev, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Narendra Giri of Akhara Parishad, Vijay Kaushal Maharaj and Mahant Phuldol Bihari Das from Mathura would be among the invitees.

Not just Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, but LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, both veteran BJP leaders who played a pivotal role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, have also not been invited, according to reports.

In 2017, Sri Sri had attempted to negotiate with all the stakeholders through a mutual gifting of land suggestion, one that was not agreeable to most parties involved, particularly the Muslim litigators. Sources privy to the discussions held in a private residence in Bengaluru told TNM that many involved in the talk were not part of the original petition. After failing to get the principal petitioners to agree to an amicable settlement, Sri Sri’s image as a neutral arbitrator had been dented.

In March 2019, however, the Supreme Court appointed Sri Sri as part of the three-member panel to negotiate an out-of-court settlement between the litigators and stakeholders.

On November 9, 2019, the SC directed that the Centre hand over the disputed land at Ayodhya for construction of the Ram Mandir. The foundation stone for the construction of the temple will be laid on August 5, in the presence of many dignitaries and political leaders.

A total of 175 dignitaries, including 13 seers and religious leaders, will attend the event on Wednesday.