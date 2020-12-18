Sri Murali to play lead role in Prashanth Neel’s ‘Bagheera’

The makers of the film released the first look poster on Thursday.

Director Prashanth Neel has confirmed that his next directorial Bagheera will star Sri Murali in the lead role. The confirmed this news on social media, tweeting: “@SRIMURALIII as #Bagheera Penned a story of valor, for my first true Mass Hero. Wishing #sriimurali a Happy Birthday. @VKiragandur @DrSuri_dir @hombalefilms.”



Through their official Twitter handle, the production house Hombale Films released the official poster of Bagheera. The tagline that accompanied Sri Murali’s look on the poster read: “When society turns into a jungle.. And only one predator roars for justice!” The dark look of the poster and the mysterious tagline have made fans curious about the film’s story.

Sri Murali’s last outing was Bharaate, which was released last year. Written and directed by Chethan Kumar, it was produced by Supreeth under his banner Sri Jagadguru Movies. The film had Sri Murali and Sreeleela playing the lead pair, with the star cast also including Sai Kumar, Ravi Shankar and Ayyappa Sharma in pivotal roles. Girish R Gowda had worked the camera for Bharaate, with Arjun Janya composing the tunes, Deepu S Kumar doing the edits and Mohan B Kere taking care of the art department.



Prashanth Neel currently has highly the anticipated Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 waiting for release. Vijay Kiragandur is producing the project under his banner Hombale Films, with Srinidhi Shetty playing the heroine in this drama.

The upcoming sequel has already garnered a lot of excitement among fans. The makers have resumed shooting the film in Hyderabad after a break. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who plays the role of the antagonist Adheera, is part of this final schedule, in which the makers are canning the action-packed climax of the story. KGF: Chapter 1 was a massive hit, and moviegoers are eagerly waiting for what’s next in the store. Similar to the first part, KGF: Chapter 2 will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.



The technical team of KGF: Chapter 2 comprises music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, and art director Shivakumar. While Yash and Srinidhi Shetty play the lead pair in it, the rest of the star cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar, Vasishta N Simha, Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh.



While KGF: Chapter 2 is waiting for its release, Prashanth Neel announced some time ago that he will be making a film with Baahubali star Prabhas in the lead. The title of this project has been revealed to be Salaar.



At present, Prabhas is busy with the upcoming romantic drama Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead. The film is bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, Praseedha Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar under the banners UV Creations and T-Series. The technical crew of Radhe Shyam includes Manoj Paramahamsa to work the camera, with Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao handling the edits.

