Sri Murali and Prashanth Neel to team up

Sandalwood

Prashanth Neel will be scripting the untitled film while doctor-turned-director Suri will wield the megaphone.

On the occasion of his birthday on Tuesday, December 17, Sri Murali’s fans received some exciting news to celebrate the special day. Yes, it was officially announced that the actor will be teaming up with Prashanth Neel for a film. Incidentally, the director’s debut was with Ugramm, which had Sri Murali playing the lead role. With the duo getting to team up again, film buffs are thrilled and waiting to know more.

According to sources, Prashanth Neel will be scripting the film, which will be produced under the banner Sri Swarnalatha Productions. Wielding the megaphone for this untitled film will be the doctor-turned-director Suri, who had directed the Yash starrer Lucky.

Prashanth Neel is currently busy with the Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. He has also written the story, screenplay and dialogues for this entertainer, while Vijay Kiragandur is producing the project under his banner Hombale Films. The film has Yash playing the lead role and paired up opposite him is Srinidhi Shetty as the heroine. The rest of the star cast includes Achyuth Kumar, Nassar, Anant Nag and Vasishta N Simha. The shooting of the sequel is currently progressing at a brisk phase.

Sri Murali’s last film release was Bharaate, which hit the silver screens a few months ago to good response from the audiences. Produced by Supreeth under his banner, the film had Sreeleela playing the female lead. The star cast also included Saikumar, Ravi Shankar and Ayyappa Sharma playing pivotal roles. Bhuvan Gowda had cranked the camera for Bharaate with Mohan B Kere taking care of the art department.

Srimurali made his acting debut in the Kannada film industry with Chandra Chakori in 2003 and went on to win the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Kanti the very next year.

