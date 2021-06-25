Sri Chaitanya group enters edtech space with Infinity Learn

The group has invested $50 million in this venture, which will reportedly be used towards building digital content, animations as well as acquisitions.

Education group Sri Chaitanya entered the edtech space on June 24, Thursday, launching a platform called Infinity Learn with an investment of $50 million. The group said that it will be led by CEO Ujjwal Singh, who was hired earlier this month.

Chaitanya termed Infinity Learn to be “a blend of artificial intelligence and practical teaching and learning methods” and that it focuses on “outcome-based learning”. Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions founder and Chairman BS Rao reportedly said that the investment is from internal funds and that they have aggressive plans for the same. This investment will reportedly be put into building digital content, animations as well as acquisitions over the next 15-18 months.

Co-founder Sushma Bopanna said that 100 people have been hired for Infinity Learn to build content and they have partnered with external agencies as well. "Though we have come a little late into the edtech space, we are coming with experience of content that can be of help for students. We will be looking for acquisitions to build up our capacities," she added.

According to PTI, Sushma said they plan to add features every month, and plan to be ready to prepare CBSE students for their boards within six months.

“With COVID-19, EdTech sector is set to boom, and technology is playing one of the major growth drivers. According to a report by Blume Ventures, India’s EdTech industry is poised for a 5x growth by 2025. 2021 will definitely set the EdTech industry on a faster growth trajectory and bring about many enhancements in dispersing education,” said CEO Ujjwal Singh in a statement.

The company said it expects to acquire a million students in its first year of operations.

“We will allow students to take mock tests for free to begin with and then they can build up after their assessment. They only need to register with their mobile number,” Singh said, according to PTI.