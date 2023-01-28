Sreenivasan Jain quits NDTV after nearly three-decade-long career

Sreenivasan’s resignation comes after the resignation of a host of other senior executives from NDTV, following the Adani Group taking control of about 65% holdings of the company.

NDTV’s senior anchor Sreenivasan Jain has announced that he is quitting the channel after a nearly three-decade-long career. “Hi all. An amazing, nearly three-decade-long run at NDTV comes to an end today. The decision to resign wasn’t easy, but .. it is what it is. More later,” Sreenivsan tweeted.

Hi all. An amazing, nearly three-decade long run at NDTV comes to an end today. The decision to resign wasn’t easy, but .. it is what it is. More later. — Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) January 28, 2023

Reacting to it, Nidhi Razdan, who is consulting editor with NDTV tweeted, “You will shine in whatever you do Vasu, will miss you a lot. You’ve always been a trailblazer. Cheers to one of the finest journalists out there.”

After the Adani Group took control of about 65% holdings of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), many senior executives including Suparna Singh, the President of NDTV Group had resigned earlier. According to a disclosure filed by NDTV with BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange), NDTV's chief strategy officer, Arijit Chatterjee, and chief technology and product officer, Kawaljit Singh Bedi also resigned recently.

Announcing the set of resignations through the disclosure, NDTV had stated, “The Company is in the process of putting up a new leadership team which will set a fresh strategic direction and goals for the Company.”

NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy resigned as directors of RRPR Holding Private Ltd (RRPRH), the promoter group vehicle of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on November 29. The very next day, on November 30, Ravish Kumar, a popular anchor on NDTV Hindi also resigned.

On December 23, the Roys announced that they will sell all but 5% of their shareholding in the news broadcaster to Adani Group for up to Rs 647.6 crore.

“We started NDTV in 1988 in the belief that journalism in India was world-class but needed a strong and effective broadcast platform that would allow it to grow and shine. After 34 years, we believe that NDTV is an institution that has met so many of our hopes and ideals; we are so proud and grateful that across the globe, NDTV is recognised as 'India's and Asia's Most-Trusted News Broadcaster," the founders said in the statement.