Sreenath Bhasi tells HC out of court settlement done with woman anchor

The actor was booked for allegedly verbally abusing a woman anchor and crew of an online entertainment channel.

Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi, accused of verbally abusing a female anchor of an online channel, has approached the Kerala High Court with a plea to quash the First Information Report (FIR) against him in the case. Stating that the matter has been settled between him and the woman who had lodged the complaint, Bhasi said that it is just and necessary to terminate the proceedings.

Two days ahead of the release of his film Chattambi, on September 21, Sreenath Bhasi had given an interview to the online channel BehindWoods. The alleged incident, in which he is accused of using foul language against the interviewer and other members of the crew, happened during the shooting of the interview at a hotel in Kochi.

The channel later released a short clip of Bhasi's outburst, apparently offended by the nature of interview questions. Members of the crew later alleged that once the camera was turned off, he showered them with abuses. The woman filed a complaint with the Maradu police station after which Bhasi was charged under three sectionsâ€”354A(i)(iv) (sexual harassment), 294 (b) (obscenity in public) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman)â€” of the Indian Penal Code.

In his plea, Bhasi says that the offence had attracted only section 294(b) and that the woman anchor has now sworn in an affidavit that she has no further complaint against him and does not want to prosecute. Five days after the interview, Bhasi was arrested and released on bail. The Kerala Film Producers Association then announced a temporary ban on the actor.

Sreenath Bhasi who came into the film industry from the field of music, has been doing noticeable roles and getting appreciated for his performance in films like Virus, Kumbalangi Nights, Trance and Kappela. He plays the lead role in Chattambi, which was released recently.

