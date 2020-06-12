Sreedhanya Suresh, first Kerala IAS from tribal community, is Kozhikode Asst Collector

The 2019 batch IAS officer had made news after becoming the first person to crack the exam from a tribal community in Kerala.

Sreedhanya Suresh, who assumed charge as Kozhikode Assistant Collector on Thursday, isn’t new to the spotlight. The 2019 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer had earlier made news after she became the first person to clear the exam from a tribal community in Kerala.

“It is a great responsibility to take charge during the COVID-19 pandemic. This will allow me to understand and learn the administrative field more deeply,” Sreedhanya said while taking charge before Kozhikode District Collector Sreeram Sambasiva Rao at the collectorate.

Sreedhanya also recalled how she began her civil service journey. “It was an experience I had in 2016 while I was working at the Scheduled Tribes Development Department that took me to civil service. I received a warm welcome from the present Kozhikode Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao, who was the then Wayanad Sub-Collector, which gave wings to my dreams. Now, I am delighted to work with him.”

She added that Kozhikode is like a second home to her. “I studied here and there are many factors here which compelled me to think about a lot of things.”



Sreedhanya Suresh and Seeram Sambasiva Rao

Meanwhile, Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao said that Sreedhanya’s victory is an unforgettable moment in his eight-year-long official career.

Sreedhanya hails from Kerala’s Wayanad district. Sreedhanya completed her studies from Nirmala High School at Thariyode in Wayanad, and got her degree in Zoology from Devagiri College in Kozhikode. She then pursued post-graduation from Calicut University. Speaking to TNM earlier after clearing the civil service exam, Sreedhanya had shared about her life and childhood.

