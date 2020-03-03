Sree Vishnu’s next venture titled ‘Raja Raja Chora’

The film will be directed by debutante Hasith Goli.

Tollywood actor Sree Vishnu has worked with quite a few new directors in his career, his next venture too will be directed by newcomer Hasith Goli.

Incidentally, Hasith Goli and Sree Vishnu share a good rapport as the former had penned lyrics for the latter’s films such as Mental Madhilo and Brochevarevarura. The first look poster of Raja Raja Chora was released out online recently and has captured the attention of the film buffs.

TG Vishwaprasad and Abhishek Agarwal are bankrolling the film under their respective banners People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts. Speaking about the film, one of its producers TG Vishwaprasad has said in an interview with the Deccan Chronicle, “We are happy to work with talented people like Sree Vishnu and Hasith Goli. We have completed one schedule of the shoot and more work is going on.” Raja Raja Chora will have two heroines sharing the screen space with Sree Vishnu and Sunaina is one of them. The search is on to rope in another heroine. Tanikella Bharani, Ravi Babu, Ajay Ghosh and others have been signed up to form the rest of the star cast. The technical crew will comprise Vivek Sagar for music, Vedaraman for cinematography and Viplav Nyshadam for editing. According to reports doing rounds, the team is planning on completing the shooting in April this year.

Sree Vishnu’s last film to hit the marquee was Thippara Meesam in which he had paired up with Nikki Tamboli. It was a suspense thriller directed by Krishna Vijay L. The technical crew of Thippara Meesam included Suresh Bobblli for music, Sid for editing and Dharmendra Kakarala for editing. The film was bankrolled by Rizwan under the banner Rizwan Entertainment and Krishna Vijay L Productions (KVLP).