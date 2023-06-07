Sradha Satheesh suicide: Amal Jyothi management, students, meet ministers for mediation

It was decided that the counselling mechanism should be made more student-friendly and that the student grievance system should be strengthened.

news Controversy

As students continue to protest at the Amal Jyothi College of Engineering in Kottayam following the suicide of their college-mate Sradha Satheesh, a mediation meeting held between the college management, students, and the government on Wednesday, June 7, decided that the case will be investigated by Crime Branch DYSP, with the close monitoring of the Kottayam SP.

The meeting, led by R Bindu, Minister of Higher Education, MN Vasavan, Minister for Cooperation and Registration, and N Jayaraj, Kerala Congress (M) Chief Whip, had the participation of the Amal Jyothi college management, college manager Father Mathew Paikatt, members of the PTA, as well as students. It was also decided to improve the college counselling system and make it more accessible to students.

The students had earlier alleged mental torture by members of the staff, but the meeting concluded that prima facie action cannot be initiated unless the police probe finds out who is the accused. It was also decided that the college management and the police have the responsibility to investigate the matter with all seriousness. In the meeting, the protesting students also demanded to remove Chief Warden Sr Maya, who has been accused of harassment and use of abusive language. While the college management agreed to this, they insisted that a final decision will be taken after discussions with higher authorities including the Bishop. Amal Jyothi College is run by the Catholic Diocese of Kanjirappally.

Students also raised concerns about the college counselling system, calling it weak. While the college management said that there are four psychologists available for students to speak to, the students said that they were inaccessible. It was therefore decided that the counselling mechanism should be made more student-friendly and that the student grievance system would be strengthened.

In the meeting, the students also demanded that the college student union body should be elected solely by them and that the management must not interfere with it. The management agreed to discuss the feasibility of this demand. The students further said that no disciplinary action must be taken against any of them for participating in the protests. Meanwhile, the Kerala State Youth Commission has taken suo moto cognisance of the matter, and Commissioner M Shajar is conducting an inquiry with students.

The whole issue was triggered after Sradha Satheesh, a student of food technology at the Amal Jyothi College of Engineering, died by suicide on the evening of Friday, June 2. Both the students and the parents of Sradha allege mental harassment by the college authorities as the reason for her death. Following this, students started protests, questioning the total silence and lack of sympathy of the college towards handling the case. Many former students of Amal Jyothi also came forward to share their stories of harassment and shaming at the hands of the college management.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.