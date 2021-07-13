Sputnik V soft-launched in over 50 cities in India: Dr Reddy's

Dr Reddy's statement came amid reports that Sputnik V second dose shortage will delay the commercial roll-out.

Health Coronavirus

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, which soft-launched Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V in Hyderabad on May 14, has expanded the pilot project to over 50 other cities and towns in the country, the company said in a statement issued on Monday, July 12.

In a tweet on Monday night, the city-based drug maker said it will strengthen the commercial rollout of Sputnik V in the coming weeks. "Starting initially in Hyderabad today, the soft launch rollout of Sputnik V has scaled up speedily and reached cities and towns all over India- including but not limited to Hyderabad, Vizag, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, NCR, Chennai, Miryalaguda, Vijayawada, Baddi, Kolhapur, Kochi, Raipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik," it said in the tweet.

Recently, Dr Reddy's received nearly three million doses of Sputnik V from Russian Direct Investment Fund with which it has a pact to sell 125 million people doses (250 million vials) in India. The Indian drug regulator has granted permission for restricted emergency use of SputnikV, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

Dr Reddyâ€™s has partnered with major hospitals across the country for this purpose all of whom have successfully administered Sputnik V in India including ongoing commercial rollouts to the public, the company added.

Starting initially in Hyderabad, the soft launch roll-out of Sputnik V has scaled up speedily and reached cities and towns all India. Dr Reddy's gave a list of cities and towns.

Dr Reddy's has partnered with major hospitals across the country for this purpose, all of whom have successfully administered Sputnik V in India, including ongoing commercial roll-out to the public, it added. Dr Reddy's clarification came amid reports that Sputnik V second dose shortage will delay the commercial roll-out. Under the soft launch, the company has reportedly administered more than 1.95 lakh doses at hospitals across the country. The company, which was originally planning a full roll-out in mid-June, is reported to have so far received about 30 lakh first doses and 3.60 lakh second doses.