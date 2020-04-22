Sprinklr controversy: Kerala govt appoints two-member committee to examine issue

The order appointing the committee came a day before the High Court asked the state government for an explanation in the matter.

news Controversy

As controversy rages regarding the Kerala governmentâ€™s data deal with the American company Sprinklr, the state government has appointed a two-member committee to examine the issues that have been raised.

The expert committee is headed by M Madhavan Nambiar IAS (retired), former Civil Aviation Secretary and former Special Secretary Information Technology of the Government of India as Chairman and also includes Rajeev Sadanadan IAS (retired), former Additional Chief Secretary (Health & Family Welfare Government of Kerala).

The Kerala government has entered into an agreement with the US-based company Sprinklr and has been using its software to analyse the data regarding the people under observation for COVID-19 in the state. It was Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, who on April 10, first came up with the allegation that the significant health data sent by the government to Sprinklr is being stored in the companyâ€™s server in the US and that there is a breach of privacy.

Though the state government came out denying the allegation and saying that the data is being stored in the companyâ€™s server in India, the controversy has again gained steam as the Kerala High Court has also asked the state government for an explanation on the issue.

Read: Can't accept govt's argument that data is not sensitive: Kerala HC on Sprinklr row

The decision to appoint the two-member committee to examine the issue comes a day before the High Court asked the government for an explanation.

As per the order, the committee will look into four aspects. First, whether the privacy of personal and sensitive data of individuals has been adequately protected under the agreement with Sprinklr. Second, the committee will examine whether adequate procedures have been followed while finalising the agreement with the company. Following allegations by the Opposition, the Information Technology secretary M Sivasankar, who signed the agreement, has accepted that no advice was sought from the Law Department before entering into the agreement.

Third, the committee will check â€˜whether deviations, if any, are fair, justified and reasonable considering the extraordinary and critical situation the state was facing at the relevant period. Fourth, the state government has also asked the committee to come up with suggestions for future guidance.

The committee has been asked to submit a report regarding the same within a month to the government. The technical support necessary for the committee will be given by the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management-Kerala (IIITM-K) in Thiruvananthapuram.

Read:

Explained: Allegations against Kerala govt on privacy breach of COVID-19 patients

Sprinklr controversy: Kerala government releases agreement with US company