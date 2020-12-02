SpiceJet’s cargo arm ties up with cold-chain providers to transport drugs and vaccines

The cargo arm has launched a specialised service called 'Spice Pharma Pro'.

SpiceXpress, the dedicated cargo arm of SpiceJet, has tied up with cold-chain solution providers to transport drugs and vaccines which need to be ferried under controlled temperatures, including anti-Covid vaccines. Accordingly, the dedicated cargo arm has launched a specialised service called 'Spice Pharma Pro'.

"We have now tied up with global leaders in cold-chain solutions, offering active and passive packaging with dedicated equipment to perform seamless cold-chain operations. SpiceXpress today has the capability to transport extremely sensitive drugs and vaccines in controlled temperatures ranging from minus 40 degrees up to 25 degrees Celsius," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

"SpiceXpress is ready for the enormous task of distributing sensitive goods both domestically and internationally, including Covid-19 vaccines that require stringent transportation conditions."

The airline's cargo division has a dedicated fleet of 17 freighter aircraft and is capable of flying cargo to both domestic and a wide list of international destinations.

Besides, the airline also offers a network of warehouses equipped with deep freezers to enable change of cool packs and ground vehicles and containers to help transport temperature-sensitive cargo.

Since the lockdown, SpiceJet has transported 85,000 tonnes of cargo and the airline's international cargo network now spans over 50 international destinations, including the US, the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Uzbekistan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, China, Myanmar, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Canada among others.